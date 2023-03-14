Ohanaeze warns against using its name, platforms for political canvassing, patronage





The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, an apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has warned against using its name and platforms for political canvassing and patronage as well as personal gratification.

The Secretary General of the Organisation, Amb. Okey Emuchay, gave the warning on Tuesday at a press conference held at the Ohanaeze National Secretariat, Enugu.

Emuchay said that those who went to see political authorities and stalwarts on the name of Ohanaeze, went as private individuals not the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

According to him, “it is important for me to make this clarification in view of what has been trending in the media since last Thursday.”

The secretary condemned those using the name of Ohanaeze for their personal and selfish enterprise, adding: “It has been turned into a kind of cottage industry.

“Some people are moving around, going from one place to the other, promising people that they would do this on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper