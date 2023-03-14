Student jailed 2 months jail for nuisance





A Karu Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old student, Jeremiah Kamara, to two months’ in prison for nuisance.

The Judge, Mr Ishaq Hassan, however, gave the student an option of an N5,000 fine and warned him to desist from crime.

The student, a Sierra Leonean, had pleaded guilty and prayed for leniency.

The prosecutor, Mr Olarewaju Osho, told the court that the student was arrested and brought to the Asokoro Police Station on Feb. 14 for wandering.

According to Osho, a team of policemen led by Insp Micah Ezekiel, saw the student wandering around AYA in Asokoro at an odd time.

He said that during a police investigation, the student could not give a good reason for wandering at such a time.

Osho added that the student could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

He noted that the offence contravened Section 199 of the Penal Code.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper