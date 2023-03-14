TB: Major partners collaborate to boost Rapid Molecular Tests





By Sola Ogundipe

Towards expanding equitable access to quality TB rapid testing to underserved populations, the Global Fund, USAID, and the Stop TB Partnership have announced a new collaboration with Molbio Diagnostics towards significantly reducing the price of the Truenat MTB and MTB Plus tests, including a supply of MTB-RIF Dx tests for subsequent testing for rifampicin resistance.

The collaboration will bridge the significant gap in access to rapid molecular testing for TB and drug and ensure timely service and maintenance of diagnostic instruments.

Rapid molecular TB tests are endorsed by the World Health Organisation, WHO, as the standard of care, less than 40 percent of people in need of TB testing in 2021 had access to a rapid molecular diagnostic test.

Major barriers to expanding access to testing include high operating costs, infrastructure challenges and inefficient executions.

In 2020, WHO endorsed three of Molbio Diagnostics’ rapid molecular Truenat assays (Truenat MTB,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper