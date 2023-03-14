Why LP can’t unseat Uzodimma —Imo govt





By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Imo state government on Monday said that the Leadership of the Labour Party, LP, in the state can not talk of victory when they could not put their house in order.

Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Special Adviser on Communications, Collins Ughalaa, made this known to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to the challenge by the LP leadership that they will take over power in Imo State, in November, this year.

Ughalaa argued that a party that practices imposition would not be able to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo.

According to him, “As of yesterday, March 10, 2023, the supposed leaders of the Labour Party in Imo State were still fighting over the imposition of a caretaker committee. While those who think the imposition favors them insist it must stand, those who believe that imposition has no place in a constitutional democracy like ours say it must not stand. We are just watching from a distance.

“Backed by some other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper