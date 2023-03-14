You neglected us, Rivers students tell Wike





…says Wike not student-friendly

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Student leaders in Rivers State have warned legitimate students in the state not to honour the invitation for an interactive meeting with the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The student leaders in the state noted that the call was necessitated by claims that Wike is not a student-friendly governor, stating that the student community in the state would not support the governor’s interest.

The students disclosed this resolve in a communique issued at the end of its joint student leaders meeting in Port Harcourt yesterday against the planned student’s interactive session with the governor and subsequent endorsement of the governor’s preferred candidate.

The governor had reportedly planned to meet with Rivers students Wednesday, at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, ahead of Saturday’s election.

But the students yesterday in Port Harcourt in the communique…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper