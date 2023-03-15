Certificate forgery: 43 Nigerian nurses face criminal charges in US





No fewer than 43 Nigerian nurses in the United States are currently facing criminal charges over certificate forgery.

The 43 Nigerians are among the 75 persons being probed by the Texas Board of Nursing for false educational credentials.

According to information on the Board’s website about the probe, tagged ‘Operation Nightingale’, the individuals who acquired the fraudulent nursing credentials used them to qualify to sit for the national nursing board exam.

On successful completion of the board exam, the nursing applicants reportedly became eligible to obtain licensure in various states to work as registered nurses or Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse, LPN/VN.

The Board said it had filed ‘formal charges’ against the nurses for fraudulently obtaining educational credentials.

“Please note that formal charges are not a final disciplinary action, and a nurse is permitted to work, as a nurse, while formal charges are pending,” it added.

A statement on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper