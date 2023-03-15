Dear Bunmi, he prefers to live without his family





ABOUT a year ago, my husband moved me and our two children out of our matrimonial home into one of his other flats.

We’d been having problems with our marriage because he is a chronic womaniser, who had slept with a couple of my nieces.

His reason for wanting time on his own is that he’s always been a loner. In spite of this, I would have loved to go on with the marriage because of the children.

But he told me point-blank that he doesn’t want to live with a woman anymore. I’ve never felt so lonely in my life.

I can’t get rid of the anger and bitterness I feel about my husband’s treatment of me.

All my friends are either married or having a good relationship. Although we all go to parties at times, I have no man of my own.

Can I ever find love again?

Labo, by e-mail.

Dear Labo,

Nothing is impossible, but I doubt if you’ll find any decent man with your self-esteem currently as low as it is.

Stop thinking of yourself as a reject. Accept that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper