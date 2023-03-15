Emefiele advises Central Bankers on industry stability 





Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has urged the Governors of Central Banks and other African financial sector regulators to be more vigilant in their regulatory and supervisory.

He spoke, today, at the opening of the 2023 African Central Bank Conference, in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to a statement by the apex bank.

Such measures, he said, were imperative to avoid any run on banks in the region.

Speaking on the current global dynamics and specific policy developments in Nigeria to address emerging shocks, he advised central banks on the continent to draw lessons from the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the United States of America.

Mr. Emefiele, while sharing Nigeria’s experience in regulating banks, noted that the threats posed to the financial system necessitated the release of new guidelines and regulations to tackle potential infringements…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper