Gombe: Teacher in police net for allegedly defiling 4 pupils





The police in Gombe have arrested a 38-year-old teacher for allegedly defiling four pupils.

The pupils who are aged eight, nine, 12 and 14 years respectively are sisters from the same father.

ASP Mahid Abubakar, the Command’s Public Relations Officer said this in a press statement issued in Gombe.

Abubakar said the suspect, Abubakar Muhammed was arrested for alleged sexual assault.

The police spokesman said the suspect was arrested on March 7 at about 11am following complaints from the pupils’ father, Adamu Ali who reported that the sexual assault was committed between Jan. and March.

“The suspect who resides in Malam-inna quarters, Gombe committed the offence at the Islamiyya school located in the same community.

”The victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination,” he said.

He further stated that the suspect had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

In a related development,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper