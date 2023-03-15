Lagosians ‘ll benefit more with Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu working together – Aregbe





As Lagosians prepare to go to polls and elect among the governorship candidates vying to lead the state for next four years, the Southwest Secretary, National Youth Mobilisation for All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC), Idris Aregbe, has urged electorates to consider Lagos continued development and benefits that lie ahead for them a as well as the Megacity when they cast their votes on Saturday, 18th of March.

Aregbe disclosed that benefits that lie ahead for Lagosian include having Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a governor passionate about Lagos, working with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who is one of the former governors from the state, to boost the country’s commercial capital global status.

The youth mobilizer, who noted that this synergy would profit Lagos and its residents as they would through this get 100 percent Federal Government attention, stressed that sustaining the spirit of profitable enterprise that Lagosians seek could only come…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper