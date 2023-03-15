Naira appreciates against dollar by 0.07%





The Naira appreciated against the dollar on Wednesday, exchanging at N461.09 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

The rate represented an increase of 0.07 per cent, compared to the N461.42 it exchanged to the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.30 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N462.11 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.09.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 142.25 million dollars was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper