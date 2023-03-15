OPC has secured South-west from aggressors – Gani Adams





By Dickson Omobola

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, Wednesday, said the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, has secured the South-West region from internal and external aggressors.

He pointed out that the OPC has been in the vanguard of reclaiming the glory of the Yoruba race in the last 29 years, adding that the organisation has also survived turbulent times and challenges from forces within or outside the South-West region during this period.

Adams made this known in Lagos during the organisation’s 2023 thanksgiving service.

His words: “In the last 29 years, OPC has truly survived various challenges. We have been at the forefront of the war to reclaim the lost glory of our race. We have remained the most formidable organisation in Yoruba land. We have secured the South-West region from internal and external aggressors.

“OPC has fought many wars. The war we are fighting now is the spiritual war. And that is where God has been the pillar of support for our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper