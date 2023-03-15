OpenAI unveils latest language model, GPT-4





American artificial intelligence company OpenAI has unveiled the latest version of its large language model, GPT-4.

It claims that the latest version exhibits human-level intelligence and capable of outdoing most people’s SAT scores.

GPT-4, which is an improved version of its previous language models, has been trained with more data and has more weights in its model file, making it expensive to run.

According to the company, it can solve difficult problems with greater accuracy, owing to its broader general knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

The large multimodal model is reported to have scored 93rd percentile on a simulated SAT reading test, and hit the 89th percentile on a simulated SAT math exam. GPT also scored in the 90th percentile on a simulated bar exam.

OpenAI disclosed that it has been using GPT-4 in its company functions such as support, sales, programming, and content moderation, and it is also using it to assist humans in evaluating AI…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper