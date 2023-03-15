Our operations are guided by Electoral Act – INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its operations are guided by the Electoral Act and not by political parties.

Prof. Gabriel Yomere, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross River, made this known in Calabar during an interview with Newsmen.

Yomere was reacting to calls by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to sign the election result sheets for Saturday governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections in advance.

SDP had argued that the measure would help in checking and preventing irregularities during the election.

“Asking INEC to sign result sheets of an election that is yet to be conducted is laughable and uncalled for.

“I see this as an expression of fear on the part of the political party that is making such a demand.

“Why not intensify your campaigns by going house-to-house ahead of the contest instead of staying behind to dictate to INEC to do your bidding.

“INEC is not under any obligation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper