Pay our entitlements before you go, Police officers appeal to IGP





.

–Allege they are in abject poverty

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Some serving and retired police personnel have told the Hausa Service of the Voice of America(VOA)that they were living in penury and poverty.

They alleged that they had served for 35 years in the Police before they were retired in 2018, but to date, their entitlements were not paid.

A police inspector who craved anonymity said his colleagues who had retired were better off because there were many serving personnel currently living from hand to mouth.

According to him, many had retired from the police but had no food to eat or money to pay their children’s school fees.

He called on the Inspector General of Police to hasten and pay them their entitlements before he leaves office, at the end of this administration.

“Even uniforms, we buy with our money. Some of us who were drafted for election duty, you will be in the same bank with your colleague but he will see his alert and you will not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper