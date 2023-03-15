Police will protect your votes, AIG assures voters





Voters in Katsina and Kaduna States have been assured that their votes in the forthcoming governorship and house of assembly elections will be highly protected.

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone-14, Abdulrahman Ahmed, gave the assurance at a press briefing in Katsina on Wednesday.

According to him, the briefing was to inform the public of the logistic reinforcement offered to the zone by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba-Alkali.

He explained, “When I assumed office as the AIG Zone-14 for election duty, I discovered that the zone did not have even a single motorcycle, not to even talk about vehicles.

“Upon that, I left for Abuja to meet the IGP and appealed to him to provide us with the means of transportation, arms and ammunition, and immediately he approved.

“We got two patrol vehicles and also a brand new Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicle with all its capabilities for operations, enough arms and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper