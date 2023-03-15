Tinubu: Japan’ll strengthen relations with Nigeria’s incoming administration — Envoy





Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi says his country will further strengthen relations with Nigeria across all sectors following the transition to a new administration.

Kazuyoshi said this at an event organised by the Japanese embassy in Abuja to commemorate the 63rd birthday of the Emperor of Japan, Hironomiya Naruhito.

According to the Japanese envoy, Japan aspires to be a development partner with Africa, with a focus on investing in people and the country’s economy for quality growth.

“This coming May, Nigeria will have a new President. I expect that the friendship and cooperative relationship between Japan and Nigeria will further deepen under Nigeria’s new leadership.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to take you through some of our achievements of the past year.

“Last August, the Japanese government, along with African and international partners co-hosted the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper