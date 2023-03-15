War in APC over election funds





...V/Chair wants Secretary out, as Omisore slams N.5b damages on Lukman

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC is again enmeshed in another round of crisis, following recommendations by its National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Moh. Lukman that the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore be eased out.

Lukman had on Friday said with a Muslim-Muslim presidency of Asíwájú Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, there was the need to ensure religious balancing, adding that Adamu should be replaced with a Christian while Omisore should be replaced because his emergence had divided the Osun State chapter of the party.

“Apart from changing the National Chairman, there is the need to also recognize that the case of Sen. Iyiola Omisore, National Secretary of the party has become a source of stronger dispute in Osun State.

“Unfortunately, rather than serving as a unifying factor for the party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper