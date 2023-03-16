84 houses destroyed over leadership tussle in Ondo community





—- Want mobile police, security agencies to mobilise to the community

—Absolve monarch of wrongdoing on oil spill compensation

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leaders of Aiyetoro, in llaje council area of Ondo state, have raised the alarm that 84 houses have been destroyed in the community since the leadership crisis started five years ago.

Addressing newsmen under the auspices of Ogeloyinbo in the council of Aiyetoro and the Board of Trustees of the Holy Apostles Church, the leaders, lamented that the destruction still persisted till yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Asiwaju of Aiyetoro, Gani Ojagbohunmi, lamented the ongoing destruction of properties including the palace of the Ogeloyinbo, threat to lives, attempt to kidnap the monarch, Oba Micah Ajijo by some hoodlums.

Ojagbohunmi, who was a former Clerk of the House of Representatives was joined by the chairman Board of Trustee, Rev JI Ajijo, Secretary of the BOT, Folajimi lretolu, Baba Ijo of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper