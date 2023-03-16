Alleged Defamation: You deserve no apology, APC Vice Chair writes Omisore





…Your legal threat, needless distraction from main issues – Lukman

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman has dismissed threats of a lawsuit made against him by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore over alleged claims by the former accusing the party scribe of not accounting for funds deployed for the last governorship election in Osun State.

In a letter by his lawyers, Lex-Hill City Attorneys, signed by Martins Joseph Esq and addressed to Omisore’s lawyers, Lords Temple, Lukman said the party secretary deserves no apology.

The letter reads; “We write as solicitors to Mr. Salihu Mohammed Lukman (‘our Client’) and on whose instructions we write to acknowledge receipt and to reply to your letter dated 15th March 2023 on behalf of Senator Iyiola Omisore.

“In the said letter, you referred to a statement made by our Client in the course of an interview with African…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper