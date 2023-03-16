Food, nutrition crisis looms for 24.8m in 26 states, FCT – FAQ 





About 24.8 million Nigerians in 26 states and the FCT, could experience acute nutrition and food crisis between June and August, following the lingering fuel and cash scarcity in the country.

This prediction is according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s Cadre Harmonise (CH), a tool used by the Food Security Sector (FSS), partners to calculate food security and nutrition situation in a given location, within a certain period.

The CH is also a tool adopted by partners in the FSS, usually developed on request by the government as an early warning tool, to prevent and manage food and nutrition crisis.

The process in Nigeria is led by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), through the National Programme for Food Security (NPFS), in collaboration with other government agencies.

The programme is with technical and financial support from the FAO, World Food Programme (WFP), Save the Children, UNICEF, Mercy Corps,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper