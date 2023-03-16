Gov polls: Southern Kaduna LP supporters adopt Uba Sani





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Southern Kaduna Youth Coalition Forum on the platform of Labour Party, (LP) has adopted the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC), Senator Uba Sani for the March 18th Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The group at a press conference held in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Southern Kaduna, on Thursday said they have confidence in him as the best candidate for the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House job come May 29th, 2023.

Addressing newsmen during the event, the National President of the group, Comrade Danjuma Afuwai John, expressed that the same faith ticket should not be seen as a point of argument but as someone with the capacity to lead the people to their promised land.

The group while calling on the good people of Kaduna state to vote for Uba Sani come Saturday, 18th March, stressed that Kaduna state was in dire need of a leader who has the quality to carry everybody along and deliver the dividends of…





