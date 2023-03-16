Guber polls: EFCC deploys 200 operatives in Kano, others





The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) says it has deployed 200 armed operatives to combat vote buying in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states during Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The Kano Zonal Commander of EFCC, Mr Farouk Dogondaji, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Thursday.

“We have deployed 50 personnel to monitor the conduct of the election in Kano state, 50 in Jigawa and 50 in Katsina state to prevent vote buying throughout the electoral process,” he said.

The remaining officers were deployed to Malam Aminu Kano International airport in Kano and the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina.

” We will be visible in nine senatorial districts of the Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states to carefully monitor the entire exercise during and after elections.

“We will be physically present at collection centres to prevent tempering with results from local government level to state.

“We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper