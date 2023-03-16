‘It’s blackmail’, IPOB slams IEP over terrorism allegation 





By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has criticised a global independent and non-profit think tank, Institute of Economics and Peace, IEP, for labeling it as a terrorist group.

IEP, in its, Global Terrorism Index Report of 2022 said IPOB has a place in the catalogue of terrorist organisations that have caused the deaths of innocent civilians in Nigeria.

Reacting, IPOB said the report was a blatant lie and conspiracy devised by the IEP to blackmail the Nnamdi Kanu-led self-determination group.

IPOB said this in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Thursday.

The statement partly read, “The global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of our able Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unequivocally refutes the Global Terrorism Index Report of 2022 as a conspiracy by Federal Government of Nigeria and some foreign Agencies to blackmail and demonize IPOB globally.

