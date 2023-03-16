Just in: IGP orders movement restriction on Election Day





The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement during the governorship and house of assembly elections on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement signed Thursday by the force’s spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi.

The restriction will take effect from 12 am to 6 pm.

“Sequel to the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to hold on the 18th of march, 2023, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day in all states where elections will be conducted with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Accredited Media and Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.

“This directive excludes the Federal Capital Territory as no election is being…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper