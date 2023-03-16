Lagos guber: NRM Guber candidate, Braithwaite still in race – Campaign org





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governorship Candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, in Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Braithwaite, has not withdrawn from the race as it’s been speculated in some quarters.

The clarification was made in a statement by the Media Office of the Akinwunmi Braithwaite Campaign Organisation.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to media publications stating that, Mr Akinwunmi Braithwaite, Governorship Candidate for the National Rescue Movement (NRM) has withdrawn from the race.

“This is indeed untrue and mischievous, as no such thing has taken place.

For the avoidance of doubt, our candidate has not endorsed any other candidate.

“The happiness of Lagosians and the emergence of a more humane society remains the topmost priority of our campaign. Akinwunmi Braithwaite is happy to continue representing those Lagosians that are passionate about the people-centered agenda that he represents.

“It is common knowledge that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper