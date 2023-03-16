Peter Obi: Ministry recalls, investigates Lagos principal who sent student home





By Elizabeth Osayande

Lagos State government has commenced investigation into the incident of a school principal who reportedly sent a student away because she used a poster of Labour Party, LP’s Peter Obi to wrap her book.

In a statement by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ganiu Lawal, the government said the principal of the school had been recalled and would be asked to explain what happened.

Vanguard reported that a Junior Secondary School Student of Odomola Secondary School, Epe, Lagos, Miss Marvellous Barinaadaa, was on Tuesday sent home by the school principal for allegedly wrapping her books with the poster of Peter Obi.

Her mother took to the social media to lament the situation, sparking reactions.

Old students react

One of such reactions came from the President of Odomola Secondary School Old Students Association, OSSOSA, Epe, Apagun Shola.

Shola said: “I have been able to reach the principal. The issue circulating is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper