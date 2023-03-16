Rainstorms wreak havoc in Ekiti, Ondo





By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela

RESIDENTS of Ekiti and Ondo states have been subjected to anguish and tears as heavy rainfalls had devastating effects on buildings and negative impacts on their economies.

Victims are counting their losses in Ado-Ekiti and the ancient town of Owo, following the havoc caused by rainstorms, during which rooftops of several houses were blown off.

Residents lamented that the first rain of the year, which was expected to bring joy, has left tales of woes and anguish.

105 buildings affected in Ikole —Ekiti

The two-hour torrential rain destroyed over 105 buildings in Oke-Ako, Ikole LGA, rendering several people homeless.

Also destroyed in its wake were some electricity facilities across the town, which has subjected the residents to total blackout.

Ado-Ekiti worst hit

As a result of the downpour, residents of the Irona axis in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, have raised the alarm over some fallen high-tension electric poles…





