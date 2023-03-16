We didn’t remove Igbo, South-south names from election duties — INEC





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it did not remove the names of Igbo and South South people from the list of ad hoc staff for Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that rumours making the rounds on social media has it that the electoral umpire in Lagos removed all Igbo and South-South staff from sensitive election duties for March 18 elections.

Reacting, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, in a statement on Wednesday evening by Mrs Adenike Tadese, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, described the allegations as fake news which should be ignored.

Agbaje said: “INEC, Lagos State, read with great surprise and concern on the social media in respect of the removal of all Igbos and South-South staff in Lagos State from participating as ad hoc staff in the state during the forthcoming Governorship and House of Assembly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper