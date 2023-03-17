BREAKING: World oldest Monarch, Ohworode of Olomu is dead





By Akpokona Omafuaire

OLOMU – THE Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM, DR, (OVIE) R. L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, Royal Canon, OON, Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers Urhobo Nation has joined his ancestors aged106 years.

The World oldest monarch journey to the great beyond was announced yesterday during a meeting of the traditional council at the Ohworode palace in Ogoni Olomu.

Making the announcement, Olorogun Macaulay Ovbagbedia, Otota of Olomu Kingdom said, “We can confirm today that our Ohworode has gone back to God. He lived a great life, he served the Government well and his people.

“We are mourning and celebrating, reason is because he was old but it’s painful though.” He said.

On his part, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje SAN, Akpile of Olomu Kingdom said due to the happening, there shall be 21 days of mourning in the kingdom, no celebration of burial and marriage.

He added that Chiefs should not adorn themselves in the traditional red cap and should add black…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper