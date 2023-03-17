



By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Igede and Idoma Communities residents in Kaduna have expressed sadness over the recent clashes between some communities in Obi and Otukpo LGA of Benue State.

Engr. Ejoga Inalegwu and Elder Sunday Oibe, concerned natives of the communities, in a statement on Friday, called on the government to ensure the deployment of security to the affected communities so as to stop any attempt to escalate the situation.

“We are saddened by the violent clashes between youth from some communities in Obi and Otukpo Local Government Areas of Benue state which occurred on Monday, March 13, 2023, resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property worth millions of Naira “

“We condemn this primitive and lawless act in the strongest term.

To say the least, we are perplexed by the destruction of lives and property in the most horrifying manner over an issue that could have been resolved by the electricity company and community leaders from both…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper