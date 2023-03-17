‘I’M BACK’: Trump writes first Facebook, YouTube posts after ban lifted





Former US president Donald Trump wrote his first posts on his reinstated Facebook and YouTube accounts Friday, more than two years after he was banned over the US Capitol insurrection.

“I’M BACK,” Trump said, alongside a 12-second video clip that appeared to show him giving his victory speech after winning the 2016 election, as he exclaimed: “Sorry to keep you waiting — complicated business.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper