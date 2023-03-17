INEC personnel caught undermining Polls ‘ll face prosecution – Benue REC





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has warned that any of its personnel caught engaging in activities to undermine the coming Governorship and State Assembly election will face prosecution and committed to prison.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, for Benue State, Prof. Sam Egwu sounded the warning on Thursday in a statement issued in Makurdi.

He said the Commission was bothered by the perception that some of the adhoc staff were working with politicians to influence the outcome of elections and would not tolerate such unacceptable conduct.

Part of the statement read, “The Commission in Benue State is deeply troubled by the widely shared perception that some persons appointed as ad hoc staff in positions such as Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs}, Collation Officers (COs) and polling level staff (Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers) work at the behest of politicians with the aim of influencing outcome…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper