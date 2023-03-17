KADSUBEB explains February salary delay





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board(KADSUBEB) has explained that the delay in paying some primary school teachers’ February salaries, is a result of technical hitches which will soon be rectified.

A statement signed by Malam Ahmed Sani, the Head of the Human Resource Department however said that First City Monument Bank(FCMB) has successfully paid teachers in five local governments.

According to the statement, the bank explained that the problem is ‘’attributed to the severe network challenges that all banks are facing, as a result of a deluge of online transfers, occasioned by the naira redesign policy.’’

The statement listed the local governments whose teachers have been paid as Ikara, Igabi, Jaba, Kauru and Sanga area councils.

The salaries of teachers in 14 local governments are pending on the bank’s platform and they include Kaduna North, Makarfi, Soba and Zaria area councils, as well as Chikun, Giwa and …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper