Kano NNPP demands release of members 





The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State has called for the release of six of its members arrested in Madobi and Municipal Local Government Areas of the state by officials of the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

A Chieftain of the party, Dr Bappa Bichi, made the appeal while addressing a news conference on Thursday in Kano.

Bichi gave the names of the arrested persons as Suyudi Hassan, Sama’ila Hausawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Hausawa, Alhaji Habibu, Habu Tabule and Malam Samaila Mangu.

Bichi alleged that the DSS had on Wednesday night illegally arrested six of their members in Municipal and Madobi town of Madobi local government areas of the state and took them to undisclosed locations.

“This is one of the hatchet jobs that the Director of the DSS is being kept to do – arrest our leaders, scare our supporters, suppress our votes, and create a ripe environment to rig the election,” he alleged.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper