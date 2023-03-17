Polls: Hate speeches on the increase, NHRC laments





….seeks stiff sanctions against perpetrators

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri,ABUJA

Ahead of the impending Governorship and State Assembly elections, the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, on Friday, said it was worried over the increased use of hate speeches by politicians and their supporters.

The Commission, through its Executive Secretary, Chief Tony Ojukwu, SAN, decried that such hate speeches have continued to fan the embers of disunity along ethnic and religious lines.

While advocating stiff sanctions for the perpetrators, Ojukwu lamented that the menace has crept into places of worship, saying it was worrisome that religious leaders, “have joined the unholy enterprise of spreading hate speeches”.

According to him, “the use and misuse of social media to spread ethnic and religious hate-laced messages, is also worrisome, with far-reaching and complex implications”.

He warned that the trend, if not checked, could precipitate violence and stoke tension among…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper