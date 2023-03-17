S/Kaduna killings: Killers playing a script to suppress votes — PDP Chair





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The killings in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State a few days before the election were a threat to democracy by the killers playing a script to suppress votes and shortchange the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Southern Kaduna, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). has alleged.

According to the Chairman, of Kaduna State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Felix Hassan Hyat “the resurgence in banditry in Southern Kaduna communities in the last few days calls for serious concern. The pattern, nature, and timing of the attacks, especially after a period of relative peace in the area ahead of the presidential and national assembly elections, is quite suspicious.”

“The PDP in Kaduna State is worried that the attackers may be playing out a script designed to scare, displace, and ultimately suppress the votes of the people of Southern Kaduna.”

“We condemn this dastardly act in its entirety and call on the security agencies to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper