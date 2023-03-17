SVB: US banks unite to pump $30bn into First Republic





By Biodun Busari

Foremost banks in the United States have joined forces to deposit $30 billion into First Republic Bank in a bid to reinforce its finances and manage the effect of the collapse of two big lenders, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, in the past week.

According to a report by Proactive Investors in the United Kingdom, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will each credit the California-based lender, First Republic with $5 billion.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will add $2.5 billion each while BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK), PNC Bank, State Street, Truist and US Bank are coughing out $1 billion apiece as part of the arrangement.

“The actions of America’s largest banks reflect their confidence in the country’s banking system. Together, we are deploying our financial strength and liquidity into the larger system, where it is needed the most,” the banks said in a statement on Thursday.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper