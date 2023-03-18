2023 Gov Election: Amaechi arrives polling unit in Rivers





By Chijioke Nwankpa

Former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has arrived at the polls and gone through the accreditation process for the 2023 governorship and state Assembly election at ward 8 Unit 14 Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Nigerians across the federation are heading to the polls for the second and last leg of the 2023 elections.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper