Apathy: Come out, vote, Dakum, LP guber candidate appeals to Plateau electorate 





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Governorship candidate f the Labour Party, LP Dr. Patrick Dakum has appealed to electorate in Plateau State to shun apathy and go out to vote even as he called on the INEC to do the right thing so the people’s vote would count.

Dakum spoke shortly after voting at his Adeng polling unit 027 at Jiblik, Pankshin local government area of the State.

His words, “I actually voted at 8.58 am and I was told the materials came in early and they were ready to commence voting at 8.30 in the morning. This is Adeng polling unit in Jiblik federal ward of Pankshin local government, and this is my polling unit. You will notice that the queues are not very long and for us here it is because, you know, the voting started early.

“The last Presidential election, the voting started almost two hours behind schedule. So the queues were a bit long. Secondly, this is a new polling unit, and we have just about 200 registered voters here and the turnout was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper