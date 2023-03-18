DELTA: What Oborevwori, Omo-Agege victory or defeat means to Ibori dynasty





•PDP, APC, LP in three-horse race

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

YOU can take it to the bank, today’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections will turn out the roughest and hardest-fought since the new political dispensation began in the oil-rich Delta state whose people delight themselves as the “Big Heart of the Nation.”

For months and weeks wheeling to now, the political pulse in the state has been turbo-charged. The battle is over who takes up the Government House at Asaba, the state capital, on May 29.

For almost 24 years, the PDP found its cruise to the Government House, Asaba, to some extent unproblematic with a young politician at the time, Chief James Ibori, who became the governor in 1999, marshaling a political force that boasted in its ranks, dominant politicians from across the local government areas and senatorial districts of the state. The political machine took the elder politicians in the state by storm.

Ibori,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper