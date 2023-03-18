INEC disowns fake ID for security personnel on election duty





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distanced itself from a fake identify card for security personnel on election duty.

The commission did this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja.

Okoye said INEC’s attention had been drawn to an identity card for security personnel bearing the name and logo of the Commission with the inscription “Complete Access” boldly written in red at the bottom of it.

“We wish to state categorically that the identity card did not emanate from the Commission. Identity cards for security personnel on election duty were issued by the security agencies and not the Commission.

“Anyone bearing an identity card allegedly issued by the Commission for security personnel can only be on illegal duty. Such a person is liable to arrest and prosecution.

“The public Is alerted to this diabolical action of some misdirected…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper