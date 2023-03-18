INEC shifts polls in Rivers LGAs to Sunday





Voters resisted our officials, materials -REC

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shifted to Sunday 19 March, the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Asari-Toru Local Government Area (LGA) and parts of neighboring Degema LGA where it failed to conduct the polls due to lapses.

Vanguard gathered there was commotion at the Registration Area Center (RAC) in Buguma, Headquarters of Asari-Toru LGA when voters couldn’t find the INEC Electoral Officers (EOs) and Result Sheets for the area.

It took intervention mm of security agents on ground to calm the agitated voters who insisted on identifying the INEC EOs and Result Sheets before materials could leave the RAC to the various wards and polling units.

Under the tense situation, INEC Adhoc Staff had to shut operations and returned to base with the electoral materials at hand.

Stating the commission’s position on the development, Dr. Johnson…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper