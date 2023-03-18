Mayor of Urhoboland delivers unit for Sheriff, PDP, urges calm





The Mayor of Urhoboland and an ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta region, South-South Nigeria, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has delivered his ward to his preferred political party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the ongoing gubernatorial election in Delta State.

This was made known by His Excellency, who voted in his Ewu unit 2, in a telephone chat with our correspondent on the sideline of the ongoing collation exercise.

As the unit results trickle in, the results as announced are: EWU WARD 2; the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, polled, 87; All Progressive Congress, APC scored, 57 while All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA polled 5.

For the state House of Assembly, PDP scored 86: APC 55; APGA, 3 and YPP, 4.

The mayor, who is also the national coordinator of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, called for calm among the youths, saying no human ambition is worth the life of anyone.

He maintained that politicians should call their followers to…





