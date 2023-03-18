N150m compensation: Monarch flees palace to avoid residents’ wrath





•Govt wades in as community threatens further showdown

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

The crisis in the Ayetoro community in Ondo state deepened yesterday as the people of the community protested against the traditional ruler and spiritual head of the town, Oba Micah Ajijo, for allegedly diverting for his personal use, the N150m paid to the community in 2021 by Mobil Oil company as compensation for oil spillage.

During a protest in the community, the people threatened further showdown with the traditional ruler.

The protesters were armed with placards of various inscriptions, such as “Pay our money for peace to reign”, “Release our Mobil oil spillage fund with you since 2021”, “Ayetoro demands payment of Oil-spillage compensation”, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the people, the Chairman, Association of Fishermen, Pa Lawrence Lemamu, denied that the people attacked Oba Ajijo, as he claimed but that they demanded the oil-spill compensation paid into his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper