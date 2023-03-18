NDLEA arrests 4 agents with money, credit cards to buy votes in Ogun





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA on election duty stop and search have intercepted four party agents with hundreds of money credit cards, to buy votes at Ibara housing estate, Ogun state.

An NDLEA statement said, “Each card contains 10k and activated to cash with a code.

“The Chairman NDLEA, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa has directed they be handed over to the police after proper documentation.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper