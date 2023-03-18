Osoba delivers Polling Unit for Abiodun





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba has won his Polling Unit located in Government Reservation Area (GRA) in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state for All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osoba recorded same feat at the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, despite of his inability to vote due to malfunction electoral machines.

The result governorship poll from the polling unit on showed that All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded 89, the results equally showed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polled 43, while Action Democratic Congress(ADC) recorded 36 and Social Democratic Party(SDP) with one vote

The State Assembly results showed that the All Progressives Congress(APC) garnered 86 votes followed by People’s Democratic Party(PDP) with 46 votes, Action Democratic Congress(ADC) 26 and Labour Party (LP) 7 votes

Source: Vanguard Newspaper