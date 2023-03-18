Polls: Jonathan casts vote in Bayelsa, condemns electoral violence





Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the decision on the next set of political office holders should be the prerogative of Nigerians through the democratic process and not a decision to be made by the judicial system.

He spoke on Saturday after he cast his vote in the governorship and state assembly election. The ex-governor of Bayelsa State and his wife, Patience, voted in Otuoke, in the Ogbia Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“I believe that Nigerians have decided that they must select their leaders,” he told journalists. “Any country that the ballot papers cannot select its leaders, that country is doomed.”

“So, we must form a system where the ballot papers must decide who leads us, either at the level of the president, governors, and at the level of parliamentarians; not the courts. The ballot papers should select the leaders.”

Commenting on the March 18 polls in Bayelsa, Jonathan commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper