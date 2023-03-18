Video of Ado Doguwa firing AK-47 was in Falgore forest – DHQ





The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified that the video showing Alhassan Ado Doguwa, firing AK-47 rifle guided by military personnel was taken at Falgore Forest Military Training Camp in Kano State.

Ado Doguwa is the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives from Kano State.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Friday, said the video was taken during the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army Training Exercise where he was invited as a special guest.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to state that the video is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to discredit the Armed Forces of Nigeria and dent its image before the good people of this country and the world at large.

“The video in question was taken at Falgore Forest Military Training Camp during the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army Training Exercise where Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa was invited as a special guest.

“It is worthy to state that when senior citizens and Special…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper