Violence, low turnout, vote buying mar election in Ondo





— Policeman, one other shot

— Suspect arrested with pump action, two live cartridges – Police

— Dollars shared to voters

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

Violence , low turn out of voters, vote buying marred the Saturday House of Assembly election across Ondo state.

The turnout yesterday was low as compared with the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In many council areas, visited across the state, despite the prompt arrival of polling officers and adequate security provided, the electorate failed to show up to vote.

INEC officials arrived polling units on time at 8:00am, voting did not commence until around 9:00am in many units.

Electoral officials waited for hours before the voters started coming for accreditations.

As at 10am, polling units were scanty and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials stayed idle at polling units.

Commercial activities are ongoing in some council areas as motorists and motorcyclists…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper